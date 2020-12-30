Union Territory logs 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory has recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases after screening 3,346 persons on Wednesday.rrit

Of the total new admissions, 16 are from Puducherry region, 9 from Karaikal and 1 from Mahe.

While 26 new cases were recorded, same number of patients got cured during the time, statistics released by the Health Department revealed.

Currently, there are 363 active cases, including 163 in hospitals and 200 under home quarantine.

The new cases were detected during tests conducted on 3,346 persons.

The total number of people tested so far had reached 4,81,987 in the Union Territory.

The overall tally stood at 633 deaths and 38,096 cases.

20 cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,662.

While 24,252 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 104.

In Villupuram district, 10 persons tested positive, taking the total cases in the district to 14,981.

Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,797.