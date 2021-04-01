Union Territory logs 127 new cases, reports no death

The caseload aggregated to 41,468 while the tally of recovered patients stood at 39,712

Puducherry logged 127 new cases on Wednesday taking the active case count to 1,074 on Wednesday.

No deaths were reported and the cumulative toll stayed at 682. Puducherry added 76 new cases, Karaikal 43, Mahe seven and Yanam one. With 64 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, there were 294 patients in hospitals and 780 in home isolation. In the capital, Jipmer had 95 patients and IGMCRI 135 cases.

The test positivity rate was 5.95%, case fatality rate 1.64% and recovery rate 95.77%. The total caseload aggregated to 41,468 and total number of recovered patients stood at 39,712.

Of an estimated 6.71 lakh tests carried out so far, over 6.20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,155 healthcare workers, 1,247 frontline workers and 1,209 members of the public took their first shot of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

The number of those vaccinated to date rose to 68,462 persons---26,368 health care personnel, 11,958 frontline staff and 30,136 members of the public.

Cuddalore district reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,706.

While 25,132 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 283. In Villupuram district, 22 persons tested positive.

Kallakurichi district reported five positive cases.