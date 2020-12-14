Union Territory adds 49 cases to overall tally

Puducherry added 49 new cases to its overall COVID-19 tally on Sunday while no fatality was recorded in the Union Territory.
Puducherry accounted for 25 of the newly-infected cases, followed by Karaikal (12), Mahe (10) and Yanam (two). In all, 57 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.
After one case was transferred to Tamil Nadu, there were 337 active cases in the Union Territory. Of these, 201 were in hospitals and 136 in home isolation, according to a bulletin from the Health Department.
The test positivity rate was 2.75%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.45%.
The overall tally was 619 deaths, a cumulative caseload of 37,492 cases and 36,536 recoveries.
The Health Department has to date tested an estimated 4.33 lakh samples of which 3.92 lakh returned negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath