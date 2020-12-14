Union Territory adds 49 cases to overall tally

No fatality recorded; 57 patients discharged in the last 24 hours

Puducherry added 49 new cases to its overall COVID-19 tally on Sunday while no fatality was recorded in the Union Territory.

Puducherry accounted for 25 of the newly-infected cases, followed by Karaikal (12), Mahe (10) and Yanam (two). In all, 57 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

After one case was transferred to Tamil Nadu, there were 337 active cases in the Union Territory. Of these, 201 were in hospitals and 136 in home isolation, according to a bulletin from the Health Department.

The test positivity rate was 2.75%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.45%.

The overall tally was 619 deaths, a cumulative caseload of 37,492 cases and 36,536 recoveries.

The Health Department has to date tested an estimated 4.33 lakh samples of which 3.92 lakh returned negative.