Union Ministry pat for ISDP’s COVID containment efforts

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Health Department in Puducherry has received commendation from the the Union Health Ministry for its outstanding contribution to COVID control in Puducherry in the last two years. In appreciation of the prompt reporting and consequent public health actions, the Union Health Ministry felicitated the State Surveillance unit of Puducherry in the recent national review meeting held in New Delhi, a press note said. L. Ravivarman, State Surveillance officer, heading the programme in Puducherry, received the felicitation memento from the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and WHO India representative Roderico Ofrin on the occasion. For the past two years, COVID-19 had been the top priority notifiable disease from a public health perspective. The disease surveillance programme collects and compiles details of various communicable disease in the Union Territory of Puducherry, including Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions. From the first COVID-19 case detected in Puducherry to the most recently-diagnosed patient, all cases have been tracked and notified to the local and national-level by the IDSP programme. The IDSP State Surveillance Unit has been in charge of putting out a daily bulletin on COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing data on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), an online real-time health digital platform that receives daily updates from health workers, hospitals and laboratories. The trend is followed up daily and early disease outbreak detection is done to ensure timely public health action., the press note said