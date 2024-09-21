Union Minister’s reply on power privatisation: Congress urges CM to take up issue with Nirmala Sitharaman

:

Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam on Saturday said the Union Government was determined to privatise the Electricity Department despite the strong the objections raised by the employees and political parties in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said he had raised the issue of privatisation of power sector in Puducherry in Lok Sabha on July 31. The MP said under the Rule 377, he had appealed to the Centre not to go ahead with the move as people of Puducherry were dead against power privatisation as it was evident in the outcome of elections to the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat (the BJP candidate lost to the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry seat).

Mr. Vaithilingam said Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik had sent a letter to him on September 14 justifying Centre’s move to privatise the power sector in Puducherry. The Union Minister in the letter has stated that the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) loss reported by the Puducherry Electricity Department was 17. 49 % as against national average of 15. 37 % in 2022-23.

Mr. Naik noted in the letter that AT&C loss reported by Puducherry was very high considering the small area of operation by the department. “It may be noted that privately owned distribution licensees in major cities are operating at much lower losses. The average AT&C loss in respect of private utilities in the country (other than recently privatised Odisha distribution utilities) stands below 8% and as such there is substantial room for improvement in the operational parameters for the Electricity Department of Puducherry,” the Union Minister said in his reply to Mr. Vaithilingam’s notice in Lok Sabha.

Further, despite having a high percentage of Commercial and Industrial consumers, the collection efficiency of the department is 92. 59 % in 2022-23 which is much lower than the national average of 97. 27 %. In addition, the financial loss as reported in the profit and loss statement has increased from ₹ 23 crore in 2020-21 to ₹ 131 crore in 2022-23. The losses made by the department will have to be funded by the government and thereby putting stress on the financial resources of UT, the letter noted.

“The privatisation is expected to bring professional management in power distribution utilities helping them to achieve global standards in terms of reliability and quality in supply of power and enhance consumer service levels. Ultimately, the benefits of such an exercise is expected to accrue to citizens of UT at large while building in adequate safeguards for protecting the interests of all stakeholders, including the employees of the department,” Mr Naik said in the letter.

Mr Vaithilingam said the reply by the Union Minister shows the clear intent and resolve of the Central government to privatise the department. He appealed to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Puducherry on Sunday and express his government’s strong disapproval of the move to privatise the sector.