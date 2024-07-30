GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister visits Port Blair campus of Pondicherry University

The diversity on the campus makes it a microcosm of the nation, says Sukanta Majumdar

Published - July 30, 2024 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Education and Development of Northeastern region Sukanta Majumder visited the Pondicherry University campus in Port Blair recently.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, visited the Port Blair campus of Pondicherry University recently. The Minister was greeted by PM Mohan, the centre head, faculty and students. He was later briefed about the activities of the centre.

Mr. Majumdar noted that the diversity on the campus made it a microcosm of the nation.

The Minister also encouraged the students to emerge as a robust scientific community and work towards a strong and united India.

Mr. Majumdar also inspected the facilities, especially laboratories such as the unit attached to the marine biology and disaster management departments. He had intensive scientific interactions with specific subject faculties and research scholars, a press note from the University said.

