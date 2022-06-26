Union Minister visits Auroville

He took part in hour-long hatha yoga, pranayama session

He took part in hour-long hatha yoga, pranayama session

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Auroville international township during his recent visit to Puducherry.

According to a press note from Auroville, the Minister started his visit by participating in an hour-long hatha yoga and pranayama session in the Park of Unity that situates the iconic Matrimandir.

This park, which is surrounded by a channel that will be expanded into a full lake in the coming years, has, besides the iconic Matrimandir globe itself, many gardens, a century-old Banyan tree (which is the geographical centre of Auroville’s planned city), and an amphitheatre, Auroville said.

Later, he visited the meditative space of the inner chamber of the Matrimandir, accompanied by Jayanti Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, and Nirima Oza, member of the Governing Board. This was followed by a bicycle ride along a stretch of the ‘Crown Road’, the planned circular feature of service buildings, connected through walkways and a wide cycle path that is being developed, the press note said.