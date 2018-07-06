Union Minister opens service building for Neyveli thermal project

Union Minister Hari Bhai Parthi Bhai Chaudhary (fifth from left) unveiling the plaque for service building for Neyveli New Thermal Power Project on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Hari Bhai Parthi Bhai Chaudhary chaired a consultative committee review meeting of the Ministry of Coal during his visit to NLCIL on Friday.

Mr. Chaudhary inaugurated the service building for the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP) (2 x 500 MW) constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore on a plinth area of 7,035 sq. m.

The Minister commissioned the major equipment’s Motor Driven Boiler Feed Pump, Condensate Extraction Pump and Rotary Air Pre-Heater for NNTPP in the presence of S.K. Acharya, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL and functional directors of NLCIL.

According to a release, Mr. Chaudhary appreciated the senior executives and employees of NNTPP for their tireless efforts in bringing the country’s first lignite-based 500 MW power plant. He called upon the employees to work efficiently and ensure commercial declaration of two units of NNTPP at the earliest. Earlier, the Minister met senior executives and representatives of trade unions and associations of NLCIL.