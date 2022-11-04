Union Minister on a two-day visit to U.T.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan participating in a discussion on the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, at a private medical college on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan is on a two-day visit to Puducherry to take part in official and party functions.

After arriving in Puducherry on Friday noon, the Minister attended a discussion on the book, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery, organised at Venkateshwara Medical College, Ariyur.

He then visited Solai Nagar at Muthialpet and interacted with fishermen. Mr. Murugan explained to them the programmes implemented by the Central government for their community, a BJP press release said.

The Minister also held a meeting with senior officials to review the progress made in implementing various welfare and development works initiated by the Union government.

Mr Murugan would hold a meeting with members of the SC community at Bahour on Saturday.