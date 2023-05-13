ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister on a two-day visit to Puducherry for party works

May 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State L. Murugan accorded a welcome by the BJP leaders at the party office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan arrived in Puducherry on a two-day visit. BJP workers accorded a grand reception to him at the party office on Saturday evening. Puducherry BJP unit president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and legislators received him at the party office.

After holding a brief meeting with workers, he left to Villianur where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was conducting its annual camp. The camp would come to an end on Saturday.

Mr. Murugan would be attending a function late in the evening in Orleanpet constituency. Some prominent people are expected to join BJP in the presence of the Union Minister, said a party leader.

On Sunday, Mr. Murugan would be interacting with fishermen in Raj Bhavan constituency and beneficiaries of Central schemes. He would be also interacting with party workers of Ariankuppam, Embalam, Ossudu and Thirubhuvanai constituencies. Later in the day, he would be participating in the State office-bearers meeting in a private hotel.

