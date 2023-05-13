HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister on a two-day visit to Puducherry for party works

May 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State L. Murugan accorded a welcome by the BJP leaders at the party office on Saturday.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan accorded a welcome by the BJP leaders at the party office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan arrived in Puducherry on a two-day visit. BJP workers accorded a grand reception to him at the party office on Saturday evening. Puducherry BJP unit president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and legislators received him at the party office.

After holding a brief meeting with workers, he left to Villianur where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was conducting its annual camp. The camp would come to an end on Saturday.

Mr. Murugan would be attending a function late in the evening in Orleanpet constituency. Some prominent people are expected to join BJP in the presence of the Union Minister, said a party leader.

On Sunday, Mr. Murugan would be interacting with fishermen in Raj Bhavan constituency and beneficiaries of Central schemes. He would be also interacting with party workers of Ariankuppam, Embalam, Ossudu and Thirubhuvanai constituencies. Later in the day, he would be participating in the State office-bearers meeting in a private hotel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.