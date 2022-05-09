Union Minister of State for Fisheries reviews Centrally-sponsored schemes

Murugan calls on L-G and discusses measures to boost fisheries sector

Murugan calls on L-G and discusses measures to boost fisheries sector

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan on Monday undertook an inspection of various Centrally-sponsored schemes for the fishermen community in the Union Territory. Mr. Murugan, who called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, discussed measures to boost fisheries and launch more fisheries-based projects. He also had a meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. Earlier, chairing a consultative meeting under the auspices of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, the Minister outlined the ongoing Central measures and the long-term benefit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi establishing a separate Ministry for Fisheries. He also promised to favourably consider the demands made by the legislators. Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, Fisheries Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, legislators PML Kalyanasundaram, J. Prakash Kumar, Anibal Kennedy, R. Baskar, U. Lakshmikandhan, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Fisheries Secretary A.Nedunchezhiyan and D. Balaji, Director participated.