ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister L. Murugan to attend felicitation event for Puducherry BJP president S. Selvaganabathy

October 14, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S.  Selvaganabathy was appointed as the Puducherry BJP’s president last month, taking over from V. Saminathan

The Hindu Bureau

S. Selvaganabathy was appointed as the Puducherry BJP’s president last month. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The BJP will organise an event in Puducherry on Sunday, to felicitate Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy for his appointment as president of the party’s Puducherry unit. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, will be the chief guest for the programme.

Last month, BJP national president J. P Nadda appointed Mr. Selvaganabathy replacing V. Saminathan as president. Mr. Saminathan had completed his tenure, after having held the post for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised an event at its office to induct a few members from the Ariankuppam Assembly segment into the party. Those who joined the party included V. Karthikeyan, son of Devaki, the former president of Airankuppam Panchayat. They were inducted into the party by Mr. Selvaganabathy in the presence of Home Minister A Namassivayam and president of the Ariankuppam constituency, V. Selvakumar, a party communication said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US