Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls on Kiran Bedi
Updated: 04 January 2021 01:58 IST
Centre’s welfare schemes reviewed
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy called on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas on Sunday. Ms. Bedi later described the visit to review centrally sponsored schemes as “most supportive”. An estimated 98 such schemes were under implementation across different sectors, she said.
