Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls on Kiran Bedi

Official visit: Union Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy and Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas on Sunday.

PUDUCHERRY

04 January 2021 01:58 IST

Centre’s welfare schemes reviewed

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy called on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas on Sunday. Ms. Bedi later described the visit to review centrally sponsored schemes as “most supportive”. An estimated 98 such schemes were under implementation across different sectors, she said.

