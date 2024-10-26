Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviews execution of Central schemes in U.T.

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday arrived in Puducherry on a short visit. On reaching Puducherry Airport in a helicopter around 1. 30 p.m., he went to Raj Nivas to attend a review meeting.

The meeting, attended by Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and senior officials, discussed the execution of various Centrally-Sponsored Schemes in sectors such as power, housing and urban affairs, in the Union Territory.

The meeting focused on utilisation of funds under Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Union Territory, said an official. The meeting lasted for around 40 minutes. After attending the meeting, he visited Aurobindo Ashram and left to Chennai by the helicopter around 4. 30 p.m., said a government source.