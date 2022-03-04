Union Minister chairs meeting to review Central schemes for SCs

‘Centre willing to provide credit assistance for setting up business ventures’

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Friday urged the territorial administration to assist people from the Schedule Castes community to avail themselves of loans to take up tourism projects.

Briefing reporters after chairing a meeting to review the implementation of programmes under his Ministry in the Union Territory, he said the tourism sector had immense potential for job creation. The Centre was willing to provide credit assistance to the Scheduled Castes for setting up business ventures related to the tourism sector. The territorial administration should also provide loans for the same, he said.

A centre would be set up at Pondicherry University to provide training to Scheduled Caste students aspiring to take the civil service examinations, he said. He also agreed to provide more Central assistance for the implementation of schemes.

“There are certain lacunae in the implementation of schemes funded by the Central government, especially those in villages, in the Union Territory. The Chief Secretary has promised to look into the spending gap. I have also asked officials to spread more awareness among the people about the Central schemes available for the Scheduled Castes,” he said. Mr. Narayanaswamy said he had reviewed the progress in spending Central funds in 21 sectors. The Minister agreed to conduct another review meeting after six months.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials attended the meeting.