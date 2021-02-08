Union Minister calls on L-G

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.
Ms. Bedi in a WhatsApp message said “it was a fruitful meeting.”
The Union Minister was accompanied by nominated legislator and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan during his visit to the Raj Nivas.
Mr. Meghwal, who has been made election in-charge for the Union Territory by the BJP leadership, is on a two-day visit to the region.
A communication from the BJP office said Mr. Meghwal was accompanied by industrialist and Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
During their stay, the leaders are set to hold several rounds of consultations with party workers, besides holding an interactive session with members of the Chamber of Commerce.
