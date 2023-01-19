ADVERTISEMENT

Union Law Minister to lay foundation for new building at court complex today

January 19, 2023 12:05 am | Updated January 18, 2023 11:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation purposes. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lawyers of the Puducherry Court will soon get spacious chambers with the laying of foundation for a new building at the Integrated Court Complex on Thursday.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will lay the foundation for the building, which will have 105 chambers to accommodate lawyers.

The construction of the new building would cost around ₹13 crore. The Centre had already given its share of about ₹80 lakhs towards construction of the law chamber, an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The function would be attended by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T. Raja and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US