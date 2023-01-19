Union Law Minister to lay foundation for new building at court complex today

January 19, 2023 12:05 am | Updated January 18, 2023 11:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lawyers of the Puducherry Court will soon get spacious chambers with the laying of foundation for a new building at the Integrated Court Complex on Thursday.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will lay the foundation for the building, which will have 105 chambers to accommodate lawyers.

The construction of the new building would cost around ₹13 crore. The Centre had already given its share of about ₹80 lakhs towards construction of the law chamber, an official said.

The function would be attended by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T. Raja and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.