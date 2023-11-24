ADVERTISEMENT

Union Health Secretary participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Ariankuppam

November 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam and Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant distributing cheques to beneficiaries in Ariankuppam on Friday.

As part of the Union government’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at creating awareness on the Centre’s welfare measures, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant on Friday visited a camp held at Odaively village in Ariankuppam to include beneficiaries who were yet to be enrolled under the Centre’s flagship programmes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Mr. Pant, along with Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, distributed health insurance cards and cheques to members of self-help groups who are entitled to financial assistance under various Central government schemes.

The Health Secretary said the yatra was aimed at creating awareness on welfare schemes and achieving 100% saturation of flagship government programmes. The programme was also aimed at getting feedback on the schemes, he said, urging left-out beneficiaries to get themselves enrolled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pant also interacted with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia via videoconference to brief the Ministry on the event in Puducherry.

Giving an account of the implementation of the Central schemes, District Collector E. Vallavan said several flagship programmes, including Jal Jeevan Mission, Kisan Samman Nidhi, construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, and Ujjwala Yojana, had achieved 100% saturation. “We will enrol any left-out and new beneficiaries in the next few months and try to achieve full saturation in all other schemes,” he said.

Mr. Selvam administered a pledge to make India a developed nation.

The yatra was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 at Khunti in Jharkhand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US