Union Health Secretary participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Ariankuppam

November 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As part of the Union government’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at creating awareness on the Centre’s welfare measures, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant on Friday visited a camp held at Odaively village in Ariankuppam to include beneficiaries who were yet to be enrolled under the Centre’s flagship programmes such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Mr. Pant, along with Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, distributed health insurance cards and cheques to members of self-help groups who are entitled to financial assistance under various Central government schemes.

The Health Secretary said the yatra was aimed at creating awareness on welfare schemes and achieving 100% saturation of flagship government programmes. The programme was also aimed at getting feedback on the schemes, he said, urging left-out beneficiaries to get themselves enrolled.

Mr. Pant also interacted with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia via videoconference to brief the Ministry on the event in Puducherry.

Giving an account of the implementation of the Central schemes, District Collector E. Vallavan said several flagship programmes, including Jal Jeevan Mission, Kisan Samman Nidhi, construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, and Ujjwala Yojana, had achieved 100% saturation. “We will enrol any left-out and new beneficiaries in the next few months and try to achieve full saturation in all other schemes,” he said.

Mr. Selvam administered a pledge to make India a developed nation.

The yatra was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 at Khunti in Jharkhand.

