Union Health Ministry will look into cancellation of MBBS admissions to Puducherry’s Indira Gandhi Medical College: BJP

Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan presented a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya in this regard on Friday; he said students and parents need not worry as the Minister had said he would take up the issue with the National Medical Commission once the college submitted a compliance report

June 03, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP president V. Saminathan submitting a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya in New Delhi

BJP president V. Saminathan submitting a memorandum to Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Union Health Ministry has said it would look into the cancellation of MBBS admissions to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Puducherry BJP president, V. Saminathan has said.

Mr. Saminathan, who called on Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh L. Mandaviya in New Delhi on Friday, said the Minister has said he would take up the issue with the NMC, after the Puducherry government submits a compliance report on the shortcomings pointed out by the NMC’s inspection team.

“The inspection team of the NMC has pointed out certain deficiencies. The college authorities will be submitting a compliance report. The Union Minister has assured us he will take up the issue. There is no need for students and parents to panic,” Mr Saminathan told The Hindu.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, the BJP president said the situation was being “misused” by Opposition parties in Puducherry to spread false propaganda against the BJP. The Opposition parties are also blaming the Central government, the memorandum said. “The cancellation of permission has created panic among students and the general public. So, I kindly request you to seriously look into the issue of getting permission for admission this academic year,” Mr. Saminathan said in the memorandum.

Mr. Saminathan also said the DMK had no right to criticise the Puducherry administration on the medical college issue as three such institutes in Tamil Nadu were also not given permission by NMC to admit students. “Will Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva show courage to stage a protest against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K Stalin on the issue,” he asked.

