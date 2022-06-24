Union Health Minister to launch international school of public health at Jipmer

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 19:54 IST

It is conceived with the objective of providing highest-level of education in public health, train scientists and practitioners of this science and prepare leaders in this field

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will dedicate to the nation an International School of Public Health at Jipmer on Saturday. The Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Chennai and Puducherry, will also lay the foundation for an International Centre of Excellence for Training in Medical Entomology (ICETIME) at the ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and a host of dignitaries will be participating in the events during the Minister’s visit that aims to further strengthen the health system in the Union Territory, an official press note said. According to Jipmer, the Jipmer International School of Public Health (JISPH) has been conceived with the objective of providing the highest-level of education in public health, to train scientists and practitioners of this science and to prepare leaders in this field. It is also expected to generate policy debate on issues related to public health, disseminate health information, and increase the awareness of public health. A long-term goal is to develop innovations in health services and find sustainable value-based solutions, that are scalable and replicable. The building, for Jipmer International School of Public Health. with a total built-up area of 12,625 square metres, has been constructed at a cost of ₹65.6 crore and has state-of the-art facilities. These include several lecture halls, a library, a multi-purpose hall, a museum and an auditorium, located in the middle block, flanked by two divisions on each floor. According to the note, the objectives of JISPH are allied with various Central health initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the National Health Mission, which are aimed at filling critical gaps in public health infrastructure in urban as well as rural areas. The ICETIME at the VCRC is envisaged as a state-of-the-art hub for generating a critical mass of skilled manpower in the field of public health entomology through courses aimed at both students and in-service staff across the country. When ready, the centre would offer Masters degrees, diplomas, certificate courses and informal training modules. The facility will also be open to South East Asian and African countries to strengthen vector control arm of national programmes in the respective regions, a VCRC press note said.



