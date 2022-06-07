Union Health Minister to inspect Jipmer, says Namassivayam

He was briefed about issues the institute is facing

He was briefed about issues the institute is facing

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has promised to carry out an inspection in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in the wake of complaints about shortage of medicines and beds, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said on Tuesday.

Mr. Namassivayam, along with Speaker R. Selvam, were in New Delhi on Monday to hold discussions with Central Ministers and Home Ministry officials.

The Puducherry Home Minister told The Hindu that the Union Health Minister was given a detailed briefing on various complaints about administrative affairs in Jipmer.

“He has agreed to look into all issues raised by us. The Minister has promised to inspect the hospital by the end of this month or July,” Mr. Namassivayam said.

The Minister also apprised the Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs of the need for an early decision on the transfer of land acquired for special economic zone at Sederapet to Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited.

The MHA has raised certain queries including the land use policy of the Union Territory and how PIPDIC planned to allot the land for industrial activity once it was transferred to the entity, he said.

“We are hopeful of getting the land transfer rights very soon. The allotment of land to PIPDIC will kick start industrial activity in the Union Territory,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar also agreed to visit Puducherry this month to discuss skill development programmes in the region. They also met Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan.