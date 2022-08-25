Union govt. sanctioned ₹354 crore to replace old power equipment in U.T., says Minister

The Electricity Department has started the process to replace defective transformers, says Minister A. Namassivayam | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Union government has sanctioned ₹354 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to replace old equipment used for power distribution, and introduce smart meters in the Union Territory, Minister A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a query by Independent legislator G. Nehru on frequent power outages in Puducherry, Mr. Namassivayam said by utilising the funds available under the scheme, the territorial administration would replace defective equipment and introduce smart meters. The Electricity Department has started the process to replace defective transformers, he said.

The government had already sanctioned ₹15 crore to procure electrical equipment. Under the smart city project, the government proposed to install 29,000 LED street lights in the Union Territory. A sum of ₹30 crore has been set aside under the smart city project to install LED lights. Steps are being taken to improve the distribution network in Puducherry, he said.

Fake newspapers

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has assured the Assembly of stern action against people involved in running fake newspapers. Replying to a query by BJP legislator P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, the Chief Minister said the Collector was empowered to take stern action against those printing newspapers without getting registered.

Raising the issue, the legislator said certain people in the guise of media persons were trying to threaten politicians and officials for personal gains. The government should take stern action against those printing papers without following any procedures, he added.