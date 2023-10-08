ADVERTISEMENT

Union Fisheries Minister visits Puducherry

October 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Centre giving top priority to fishermen across the nation, says Parshottam Rupala

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala on Sunday said the Centre had been according top priority to fishermen across the nation and trying to address their problems.

Speaking to reporters at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour in Puducherry, Mr. Rupala said as part of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra, he had been visiting coastal areas on the east and west coasts. The purpose of the yatra was to assess the progress of various Central schemes, and interact with fishermen and understand their problems and experiences, he said.

He urged the fishermen, women self-help group members, cooperative societies, and entrepreneurs to utilise benefits under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Minister also visited the Cuddalore fishing harbour and interacted with fishermen. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and senior officials from the Fisheries Department accompanied Mr. Rupala during his visits.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was present.

