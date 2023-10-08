HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Fisheries Minister visits Puducherry

Centre giving top priority to fishermen across the nation, says Parshottam Rupala

October 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala on Sunday said the Centre had been according top priority to fishermen across the nation and trying to address their problems.

Speaking to reporters at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour in Puducherry, Mr. Rupala said as part of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra, he had been visiting coastal areas on the east and west coasts. The purpose of the yatra was to assess the progress of various Central schemes, and interact with fishermen and understand their problems and experiences, he said.

He urged the fishermen, women self-help group members, cooperative societies, and entrepreneurs to utilise benefits under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Minister also visited the Cuddalore fishing harbour and interacted with fishermen. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and senior officials from the Fisheries Department accompanied Mr. Rupala during his visits.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.