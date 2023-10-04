Union Fisheries Minister Rupala to tour Puducherry and Karaikal regions

October 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala will be on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, starting Saturday. Mr Rupala will reach Karaikal region on Saturday as part of ‘Sagar Parikrama,’ a programme started by the Minister to visit coastal areas through a pre-decided sea route.

After reaching the enclave, the Minister would interact with fishermen and distribute assistance under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana,’ (PMMSY). He would also inspect the fishing harbour at Karaikal.

On the next day of his tour, the Minister would arrive in Puducherry to take part in a host of government events, including inaugural of works to improve Thengaithittu harbour and lay foundation for the fish landing facilities at Kalapet and Nallavadu area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thengaithittu harbour would be expanded with the addition of a berth. More facilities would be provided at the harbour. The Centre has sanctioned around ₹100 crore to provide better infrastructure for enhancing fish production under the PMMSY scheme, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said.

Mr. Rupala would distribute welfare assistance under PMMSY in Puducherry also. Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Ministers are expected to participate in the programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.