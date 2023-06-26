Union Finance Minister likely to attend outreach programme in Puducherry next month

June 26, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The territorial administration and State-level Bankers Committee are gearing up to organise a major outreach programme attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the first week of July in Puducherry.

As per information available with the district administration, Ms. Sitharaman is planning to interact with hundreds of beneficiaries of Central government schemes and also plans to distribute entitlements to new beneficiaries at a function to be held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam.

“The event is scheduled for the first week of next month, likely on July 7. Beneficiaries of around 22 Central government schemes will gather at the sports complex. The Finance Minister will distribute loan sanction letters to new beneficiaries of the Central schemes,” a SLBC member told The Hindu.

The major chunk of the beneficiaries, according to the member, are women representing various self help groups. Several youngsters planning to start new ventures by availing bank loans are also part of the beneficiary list, he added.

The government was also planning to utilise the visit of the Union Minister to roll out some new schemes, especially those announced by the Chief Minister in the current Budget. The government has plans to launch the fixed deposit scheme of ₹50,000 for a new born girl child, subsidy of ₹300 per month for 12 LPG cylinders in a year and a few other programmes announced in the Budget during Ms Sitharaman’s visit, said a government source.

Ayush Hospital

Ms Sitharaman will inaugurate the newly constructed ₹10-crore Ayush Hospital at Villianur. A few other completed projects, including an overhead water tank, will be inaugurated, the source said. “We are getting details of schemes that could be inaugurated and foundation laid,” the source said.

In an inter departmental note, Under Secretary of Finance Arjun Ramakrishnan has asked heads of departments to furnish list of details of schemes where inauguration and foundation could be laid during the visit of Ms. Sitharaman. The Finance Minister is also expected to review the progress of Centrally-sponsored schemes in the Union Territory, the source added.

