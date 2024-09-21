Union Finance Minister, Home Secretary to visit Puducherry on Sunday

Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan will be in Puducherry on Sunday to attend separate programmes.

While Ms. Sitharaman will be in Puducherry to deliver a keynote address at the concluding day of Bharat Shakti Pondy Lit Fest 2024 held at Sri Aurobindo Society, Mr. Mohan will be here to chair a high-level review meeting.

According to government sources, the Finance Minister is expected to arrive in Puducherry around noon. Before she heads to Sri Aurobindo Society, she is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Cabinet Ministers may also call on the Finance Minister at Raj Nivas. “When the Finance Minister is in Puducherry, certainly there will be discussion on official matters,” the source said adding that she would leave Puducherry on Sunday evening itself.

As far the visit of Home Secretary was concerned, the source said, Mr. Mohan would reach Puducherry by Sunday afternoon. He would be chairing a meeting with senior officials to review the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector schemes. Chief Secretary, Secretaries and other senior officials will be attending the meeting. The Home Secretary would call on the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas on Monday, the source said.

The Chief Minister and Ministers would also meet the Home Secretary to apprise him about the administrative issues confronting the government, the source said.