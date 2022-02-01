Union Budget will bring overall progress, says BJP

PUDUCHERRY

Welcoming the proposals announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the annual Budget, BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan said the Budget would spur overall economic growth and contribute to the progress of the nation.

Addressing a press conference, the party president said the Centre’s decision to provide 1 lakh crore as financial assistance to States in 2022-23, construction of 25,000 km of highway, up gradation of Anganwadi centres, inter-linking of rivers and starting of 400 new trains would contribute to the economic growth. The decisions would create hundreds of jobs to the youth, he added.

Asked about the party’s stand on the agitation by Electricity workers, he said people should understand the benefits of privatising the power sector. The government had already privatised power sector in New Delhi, he said.

