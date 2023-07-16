ADVERTISEMENT

Uniform Civil Code is not against Muslims: Ramdas Athawale

July 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The UCC was evolved with a secular outlook, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, addressing a press conference in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not against the Muslims and appealed to the community members not to oppose it.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the UCC was evolved with a secular outlook. “I appeal to the Muslims not to oppose the UCC,” he said.

Mr. Athawale said that several schemes evolved and implemented by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre had been of great help in ameliorating the lot of the poor in the country.

He said the opposition parties were projecting their respective party leaders as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections while the NDA was firmly projecting Mr. Modi. The NDA would certainly win the general elections securing around 325 to 350 out of 543 seats, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Athawale said caste-based census should not be restricted only to OBCs but must be done for all communities to ascertain the real information on the percentage of each caste. He later met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly and discussed with him several projects of his Ministry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US