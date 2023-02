February 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Unidentified persons set fire to three pedalling boats berthed at the boat house in Oussudu lake on Sunday night.

Police said the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was operating six boats including three pedalling boats at the boat house for tourists visiting the waterbody. On Sunday night, three of the boats that were berthed at the jetty were set on fire. The boats valued at ₹3 lakh were gutted in the incident. The Villianur police have registered a case.