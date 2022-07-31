Uneven road poses a risk to motorists

Many have met with accidents and sustained injuries over the past few months on the stretch. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

July 31, 2022

They dread taking the arterial Villupuram Road as many stretches are in disrepair

Motorists and those commuting to work on two-wheelers dread taking the arterial Villupuram Road. The road surface is eroded or uneven on many of its stretches.

Many have met with accidents and sustained injuries over the past few months on the stretch from Indira Gandhi Square to Reddiyarpalayam and the Moolakulam-Arumparthapuram stretch. One of the main reasons is motorists suddenly swerving to the left or the right to avoid a patch of uneven road surface, locals say.

At some places, like the stretch from Reddiyarpalayam to Moolakulam, recarpeting has resulted in uneven road surfaces or improperly tapered edges, residents say.

“Many roads in the city are carpeted multiple times a year. Crores of rupee is spent on road repairs without any benefit to the users. The recarpeting is done haphazardly with the cracks filled with bitumen. Lack of supervision has led to patchy and uneven road surfaces. The Public Works Department needs to pull up its socks and repair the damaged stretches,” says an urban planner.

Pachaiappan, of Moolakulam, fell from his two-wheeler recently near Jaya Nagar. ‘’I applied the brakes after noticing an uneven surface and tried to steer to the levelled portion of the road. However, the bike could not negotiate the surface and skidded,” he said.

“Potholes and manholes all along the Villupuram Road has increased the wear and tear of vehicles. Lack of coordination between the departments has to be blamed as the manhole covers are not even with the road,” said L. Maguesh, of Kathirgamam.

According to Oulgaret MLA M. Sivasankaran, “The bad condition of the road has already come to my notice. I have directed the PWD to undertake repairs to the damaged stretches. But it is yet to act.”

A private telecom operator has not closed the ducts properly after opening them for repairs. There are instances of residents skidding over them, he says, urging the government to expedite the patchwork.