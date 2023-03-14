Undersea aquarium and zoo entertainment park proposed

March 14, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

An undersea Digital Aquarium and Zoo Entertainment Park, tsunami memorial and a smart fishing village are among the proposals unveiled in the Budget for 2023-24 for the fisheries sector.

The undersea aquarium at an estimated cost of ₹42 crore and the smart fishing village in the Union Territory of Puducherry at a cost of ₹100 crore would be undertaken with Central assistance.

The allocation of ₹108.34 crore for Fisheries Department has earmarked a subsidy to the tune of ₹ 1.38 lakh to 320 fishermen for procurement of safety kits for their traditional and motorised crafts.

The Budget also proposed to grant financial assistance to a tune of ₹ 1.1 crore to registered traditional and mechanised boats of 50 fishermen for replacement of fishing boats, etc.

A pilot study for sea weed culture in four identified potential sites at an estimated cost of ₹44 lakh through CMFRI is to be undertaken to explore alternative livelihoods.

To restore the fishing grounds, augment marine fish production and promote sustainable fisheries and livelihoods, it is proposed to deploy 14 units of artificial reef each costing ₹31 lakh to the tune of ₹3.44 crore in the coastal areas with financial assistance from the Government of India.

Fishers in 70-79 age group would get Old Age Pension from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500. Due to an increase in old age pension, 2,000 fishermen will stand to benefit and a sum of ₹1.20 crore has been additionally allotted in the Budget. Basic infrastructure such as drinking water, road and drainage facilities will be provided to the Tsunami quarters constructed in Puducherry and Karaikal, with assistance from NABARD.

In addition to various subsidies, diesel for fishing purpose will be supplied to all registered fishing crafts in the Union Territory of Puducherry with a subsidy of ₹12 per litre (including spot exemption of VAT).

Beneficiary contribution for procurement of transponders / communication devices to registered boat owners under PMMSY scheme will be met out under the U.T. scheme “Supply of Fishery Requisites” and an additional amount of ₹1 core will be earmarked for the benefit of 500 boat owners.

It is proposed to form two Fish Farmers Producers organisations in the Union Territory of Puducherry to economically empower fishers and fish farmers. In order to procure Deep Sea Fishing Vessel for the benefit of three fishermen, request will be made to the Government of India for the financial assistance amounting to ₹ 1.68 crore

The government also seeks to extend financial assistance for fishermen students who are pursuing higher studies selected through CENTAC on par with that of the financial assistance as is being extended in Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department,