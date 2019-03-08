Underdogs emerge national Futsal champions

The Pondicherry State Futsal team is on top of the world after winning the Futsal National Championship recently in Kochi.

They entered the tournament with the tag of underdogs and they were pitted against Telangana, Sikkim and Chandigarh in the group stages. They had to win at least two games to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Dark horse

The team made a comeback and held Telangana to a 1-1 draw in a tense encounter. From that point onward, there was no looking back for the team as they went on to beat Sikkim 1-0 and Chandigarh 2-0.

The underdogs had surpassed expectations in qualifying for the final stages and beat a formiable Delhi team, 3-1, in the quarters.

Pondicherry kept their momentum going, following up with a 6-0 win against Maharashtra to earn their spot in the finals.

The match turned out memorable as Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu were deadlocked at the end of regular time. Pondicherry’s goalkeeper Vinoth, who was adjudged best of the tournament, became the star with a crucial save to ensure his team lifted the trophy.

Another star player was Pondicherry futsal team’s striker Christopher Sinna who ended up as the tournament’s top scorer.