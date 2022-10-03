Undeclared emergency in Puducherry, says Narayanasamy

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 03, 2022 19:06 IST

The government has imposed an undeclared emergency in Puducherry with “arbitrary arrests” of electricity employees opposing privatisation, and by turning the city into a war zone by deploying paramilitary forces, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Monday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Narayanasamy said that while an emergency-like situation prevailed, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was threatening to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act against government employees and use the CRPF against political parties and citizens engaged in protests against power failures. “This kind of repression is not acceptable in a democratic country,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy accused the NDA government of acting in a dictatorial manner by imposing privatisation on the public utility without consulting the public and political parties.

He alleged that while the Lt. Governor was standing with the Centre and not the people on the issue of privatisation, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had been keeping mum.

Mr. Narayanasamy demanded that the Chief Minister come on record on whether the power sector privatisation had been implemented against his will.

The tender inviting bids to take over a 100% stake in distribution and retail-end supply of electricity should be withdrawn immediately and negotiations initiated with employees to end the stir, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also took a dig at Ministers and legislators who took the oath of office to uphold secular principles, and yet, participated in the recent RSS rally, wearing the organisation’s uniform. He demanded that they demit their post.

