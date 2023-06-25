Uncertainty prevails over the implementation of southern reef project

June 25, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The implementation of the artificial southern reef, as part of a hybrid solution to the rampant erosion of Puducherry’s coastline, has hit a wall for lack of funds.

Though a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to the Puducherry government in August 2022, the project faces the threat of being put in cold storage for lack of funds.

Based on a request from the territorial government to mitigate the problem caused by coastal erosion, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), also under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. studied the detailed coastal processes, including the nearshore currents of the coastline and wave characteristics, and constructed the first offshore artificial reef on the northern side of Puducherry’s coast.

Work on the northern reef began as a pilot project in 2017 and the reef was successfully deployed with fanfare in 2019. The project emerged as a breakthrough and helped in the formation of a wide beach to a stretch of 1.5 km along the Promenade.

Subsequently, the Puducherry government agreed to the proposal for the construction of a second offshore artificial reef on the southern side.

According to an official, “It was earlier envisaged that the Puducherry government would provide the funds for the southern reef under the National Smart Cities Mission, but this appears to be a distant dream. The government has now requested the Centre to fund the second reef.”

The official added, “The need for the second reef is now keenly felt with the erosion reported on the southern side of the Promenade. Though erosion of beaches to the north of Puducherry is not new, this is the first time erosion has been happened on the southern side. The government has requested the Centre to fund the second reef.”

According to an environmentalist, “Without the southern reef in place, the beaches to the south may be unstable and may disappear once the nourishment is terminated. For this reason, regular beach nourishment has to be undertaken.”

Sources in the NCCR said the reversal of monsoon waves had caused a vertical split of the nourished beach. A normal profile will return after some time, though there could be some loss of sand. The beach profile with a mild shore towards the sea indicates beach slopes are mild, and the situation is not an alarming situation. Though regular nourishment will restore the beach, the construction of the southern reef at the north of the pier alone will ensure a continuous beach.

According to a senior official of the NCCR, “The southern reef will serve many purposes and would be beneficial to the economy, the environment, tourism, and the well-being of the coastal communities, besides contributing to Puducherry’s beach restoration project.”

“The proposed southern reef is expected to form a small tombolo, which leads to good trapping of sand and reduces the volume of sand returning to the port from the nourished beach. The offshore reef is proposed to be 165 meters long, with six units of steel caissons placed every three meters. The reef will be located near the new pier and the implementation of the southern reef will further widen the beach and make it sustainable during all seasons,” he said.