Uncertainty over Puducherry Assembly session today

In an unexpected turn of events, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday night directed the government to announce a fresh date for her customary address and presenting the Budget.

In a letter to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ms. Bedi said she had received a communication from the Assembly Secretariat about the decision to convene the House on Monday with about her customary address of Lt. Governor and subsequent presentation of the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) for 2020-21. “However, I notice that you have not sent me the AFS and Demand for Grants as required under Section 27 and 28 of the Union Territories Act, 1963. You have merely sent me the inaugural address late in the evening today,” she said in the letter, which was released to the media around 11 p.m.

Stating that not sending Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants for approval to her as a “serious omission,” Ms. Bedi said she would give a fresh date for delivering Lt Governor’s address and for presenting the Budget.

The notification issued by the Assembly Secretary R. Mousissamy on July 17 had stated that the Budget session of the Assembly would commence at 9.30 a.m. on Monday with the customary address of Lt Governor. The Chief Minister would present the Budget at 12.05 p.m., the communication from the Assembly Secretariat had said.

Sources in the ruling Congress said the government would conduct the proceedings as decided and the Chief Minister would make a statement.