Unauthorised auto stands worsen traffic woes

December 04, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Illegally parked autorickshaws are a common sight across the city. Though they violate rules and regulations, they provide an affordable and fast mode of travel for last-mile connectivity, in the absence of an efficient public transport system.

In several neighbourhoods, autorickshaws are the lifeline of residents. With limited bus services on the the Boulevard and arterial roads such as Anna Salai and Kamaraj Salai, people, especially women and senior citizens, prefer to commute in autorickshaws.

However, of late, the rampant proliferation of autorickshaw stands has become a thorn in the flesh for civic authorities. “Though an attempt was made to regulate autorickshaw stands, it has met with little success,” an official of the Transport Department said.

According to statistics available with the department, Puducherry has about 2,980 autorickshaws, while the number of stands is around 300. The stands, situated on busy thoroughfares and main roads, have made commuting on the already congested roads a harrowing experience.

“There has been no regulation of autorickshaw stands in the city so far. In 2017, a comprehensive list of 150 locations was readied and sent to the government for notifying them. The Transport Department and the traffic police had surveyed the existing locations with autorickshaw stands and tried to notify them as such. However, the list had some lacunae, and it was returned,” a senior official said.

“Several parameters, including the availability of space and the requirement of the public, would have to be considered before authorising autorickshaw stands. Many of them continue to occupy vantage spots and pedestrian pathways, hindering the flow of traffic. The stands have the backing of trade unions and political parties, and any move to clamp down on unauthorised stands will invoke strong protests,” the official added.

Sethu Selvam, general secretary of the AITUC Puducherry Autorickshaw Workers’ Union, said, “The city has around 3,000 autorickshaws. However, no new permits have been issued by the authorities in the past 10 years. The existing stands were set up based on public demand. While trade unions are for regulating them, the authorities should not make any move that would affect the livelihood of the autorickshaw drivers.”

“We are against relocation of autorickshaw stands. For several years, autorickshaw drivers have been demanding a welfare board. The government should consider our demand favourably. The board will ensure social security for autorickshaw drivers,” he added.

Official sources said regulation of autorickshaw stands remained a vexed issue. The government will try to regularise this sector by seeking inputs from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the local bodies. A committee will be constituted to re-examine the locations, they added.

