Unaccounted cash seized

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted searches at the Regional Transport Office here and seized ₹2.46 lakh unaccounted cash.

According to vigilance sources, the raid was conducted following a tip-off that the money collected from brokers for various services was being shared among the officials.

The eight-member team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police commenced search operations at the room of the Regional Transport Officer N. Balagurunathan and Motor Vehicle Inspectors at around 12.30 p.m.

The team also seized ₹.2.46 lakh unaccounted cash from the office.

The raids went on till 7.30 p.m.

