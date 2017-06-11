UGC panel to visit varsity

A five-member panel from the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be auditing academic, research, financial and infrastructure facilities in Pondicherry University from June 12 to 17.

The committee is assigned to assess the growth of the university and future plan for the next three years.

It will be visiting various departments, examine the existing facilities, interact with different stakeholders and then submit a report to the UGC for financial support.

The panel will also visit the university campus in Karaikal.

Pondicherry University has planned to seek an additional ₹147 crore to maintain the present facilities and for future plans.

The administration has proposed to convert two of its existing programmes such as Quantitative Finance and Bioinformatics into full-fledged departments, an official said.

It intends to expand the School of Engineering with modern courses such as M. Tech in Energy Engineering, Geo-Informatics Engineering, Hydraulic Science and Engineering, Structural Engineering.

Future plans

The university has proposed to establish a modern language laboratory in School of Humanities, Advanced Centre for Applied Economic Research, Advanced Research Centre for Energy Harvesting and Storage, and Advanced Research Centre for Chemical Biology.

New programmes in MBA such as Hospital Management, Aviation and Airport Management, Sports, Recreation and Adventure Management are on the anvil. The university has planned to establish 3D printing technology centre.