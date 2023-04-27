HamberMenu
Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects implementation of breakfast scheme for school students in Villupuram

Minister shared ‘semiya upma with sambar’, the menu on Thursdays, with students at the Poonthottam Government Primary School in Villupuram and interacted with students and teachers of the school

April 27, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udyanidhi Stalin offering sweets to students after inspecting the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at the Municipal School in Villupuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday visited two government schools in Villupuram and took stock of the functioning of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme.

The Minister sat along with students at the Poonthottam Government Primary School in Villupuram and shared ‘semiya upma with sambar’ - the menu on Thursdays. The Minister interacted with students and teachers.

He later inspected the Municipal High School here and enquired with the students about the food provided to them. He inspected the smart classroom in the school and also took stock of the maintenance and the official registers at the institution.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that land has been identified for a sports stadium in Vikravandi in the district. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. As many as 31 announcements have been made in the Assembly for promotion of sports in the State and they would be implemented in a phased manner, he added.

