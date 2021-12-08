Uchimedu Tank Bund Association raises plea to stop dumping waste

Uchimedu Tank Bund Association seeks MHA intervention

The Uchimedu Tank Bund Association has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Central Pollution Control Board, National Green Tribunal, and Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Puducherry, to take immediate steps to stop dumping of waste around the Uchimedu tank.

G. Sathiyamoorthy, president of the Association, in his letter on December 6 wanted the MHA and CPCB to issue necessary direction to the territorial administration to stop all illegal activities near the pond.

The letter cited The Hindu report on December 2 on dumping of waste near the lake and paddy fields. In the report, the official of the Puducherry Pollution Control Board was quoted as saying the Bahour Commune panchayat has been asked to construct a wall around the place where waste was dumped.

‘Illegal act’

The association said that dumping of the waste and construction of a concrete wall near the pond were illegal.

Mr. Sathiyamoorthy said “as per the CPCB guidelines Section 5.3, neither dumping of waste, landfill, nor creation of impervious structures are permissible within the 100 metre buffer zone of the waterbody. Thus giving lame instructions for the creation of a wall or for providing a lining /compound wall is in complete violation of the directives of the NGT and the CPCB,”

The association has urged the authorities to take disciplinary action against erring officers, Mr. Sathiyamoorthy said in the letter.