GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TYCL, college jointly hold event to empower tribal community

Published - August 24, 2024 12:27 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Bhavani, a mother of five, received a tailoring machine at the celebrations, jointly held by the TYCL and the Department of Social Work, RAAK Arts and Science College, recently.

Bhavani, a mother of five, received a tailoring machine at the celebrations, jointly held by the TYCL and the Department of Social Work, RAAK Arts and Science College, recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL), a youth-led non-profit organisation holding the “Special Consultative Status” with the Economic and Social Council, the U.N., since 2018, and the Department of Social Work, RAAK Arts and Science College, Puducherry, jointly celebrated the International Day of World Indigenous People 2024 recently by taking a significant step towards empowering the Athiyan tribal community of Poothurai.

In the ceremony, Bhavani, a mother of five, received a tailoring machine, which would provide her and her family a means of livelihood, the TYCL said in a release.

Dr. Soumya Devasia, Head, Department of Social Work, RAAK Arts and Science College, delivered the inaugural address. Yuvayazhini, Associate Director, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership, spoke about the detailed scope of the event and the importance of sustainability. The TYCL has also extended support to the children of the community by providing school bags and stationery. It is also planning to establish an evening tuition centre for children at Poothurai.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.