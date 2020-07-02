Two youths murdered

Two youths were beaten to death by a gang at Pillaiyarkuppam near here on Thursday evening.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Chandru, 24, a resident of Kodathoor and Murali, 19, a resident of Vazhudhavoor.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were part of a group that reached Pillaiyarkuppam to attack a local youth.

The group reached the village to attack one local resident Arun but the duo was overpowered and fatally attacked. Old enmity seemed to be the reason behind the deadly assault, the police said. Arun had been involved in a scuffle with the victims and their friends sometime ago, the police added.