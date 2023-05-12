ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths held for murdering minor girl

May 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The crime came to light when workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act spotted the body while digging a pit at Salavanur

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl studying Class XII at Salavanur near Gingee on May 6. The arrested persons were identified as B. Akilan, 23, and his friend R. Suresh Kumar, 22.

Police said the crime came to light when a team of workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act spotted the body of the girl while digging a pit at Salavanur. The police were alerted and the body was shifted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigations by the police revealed that the victim was in love with Akilan and she requested him to marry her. However, Akilan refused. An argument ensued and Akilan murdered the girl and buried the body with the help of his friend Suresh Kumar at Salavanur. The duo was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US