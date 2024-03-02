ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths from Kerala arrested with 20 kg of ganja

March 02, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Odhiansalai Police have arrested two persons and seized more than 20 kg of ganja from their possession in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Two youths from Kerala were arrested on the charge of possessing around 20 kg of ganja, one gram of methamphetamine (crystal Meth), four grams of charas and 46 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps at the Pillukadai junction, near Old Bus Stand, in Puducherry on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (East) M.V.N.V Lakshmi Soujanya identified the accused as Aswin Samvel John, 22, and Jijo Prasad, 23. Both are residents of Kollam district. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Interrogation revealed the narcotic substances were mainly procured from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

A police team made the arrest following a tip-off on the sale of drugs near the Pillukadai junction.

