Puducherry

Two women killed as car rams lorry

Two sustain injuries; hospitalised

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed a lorry at Kooteripattu near Mailam on Wednesday.

According to the police, Arulmurugan, 52, his wife Padmavathi, 45, and their relatives Giridharan, 30, and his mother Padmavathi, 50, all hailing from Salem, were on their way to Chennai. When the car was nearing Kooteripattu, Giridharan who was at the wheel lost control and the car rammed a lorry.

The front portion of the car was damaged beyond repair and the two women were killed on the spot. Arulmurugan and Giridharan, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the Tindivanam General Hospital. The Mailam police have registered a case.

