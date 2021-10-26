Two women arrested

PUDUCHERRY

26 October 2021 00:25 IST

The Orleanpet Police on Monday arrested two women in a theft case.

The accused, identified as Arthi and Sopana Sundari, are residents of Santhaimedu in Athur, Tamil Nadu.

The accused diverted the attention of a woman who was about to board a bus at Orleanpet a few days ago and took away her purse with ₹10,500 cash, Superintendent of Police (East) Deepika said. The interrogation of the accused revealed that they were involved in similar cases, she said. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising