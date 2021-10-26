Two women arrested

The Orleanpet Police on Monday arrested two women in a theft case.

The accused, identified as Arthi and Sopana Sundari, are residents of Santhaimedu in Athur, Tamil Nadu.

The accused diverted the attention of a woman who was about to board a bus at Orleanpet a few days ago and took away her purse with ₹10,500 cash, Superintendent of Police (East) Deepika said. The interrogation of the accused revealed that they were involved in similar cases, she said. They have been remanded in judicial custody.