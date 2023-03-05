Two-wheeler users, pedestrians are increasingly becoming victims of road accidents

March 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Two-wheeler users and pedestrians are increasingly becoming the victims of road accidents, sometimes fatal, due to reckless driving and condition of roads in Puducherry.

Several lives were lost on the Puducherry roads in recent days after two-wheeler riders collided with other vehicles. In some cases, the reason for the crash was reckless riding by the two-wheeler users and in some other instances, it was carelessness on the part of heavy vehicle drivers that caused the acciden, the police said.

In the last two months, more than 20 fatal accidents occurred in Puducherry region which involved two-wheeler users, pillion riders and three pedestrians. The most tragic case was the death of a 15-year-old girl after she was knocked down by a speeding vehicle while waiting for bus.

The poor condition of the Vazhudavur road resulted in the death of two pillion riders recently. The death occurred after they were thrown on the road when the rider applied sudden brake to avoid plunging into a pit, said a traffic police personnel.

Fatal accidents could have also been avoided had riders been wearing helmets, he said, adding that there was a great reluctance on the part of the people to follow traffic rules. The government has to address issues pertaining to road engineering and also widening of certain stretches.

“The vehicle population had increased tremendously. There are around 20 lakh registered vehicles in Puducherry. Besides, around two lakh vehicles ply to the town on weekends,” said a Transport Department official.

The traffic police have intensified the drive to make helmet wearing mandatory. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Narra Chaithanya , the department had imposed fine on around 40,000 people since October last year. The police have imposed fine of ₹1,000 on 10,052 people in October, 9,909 in November, 10,316 in December and 8,325 in January this year.

“Before October, the numbers never crossed the double digit. The drive to impose fine will continue in the coming days. Last week we received 35 more e-challan machines to fine those not wearing helmet. The machine will automatically alert the Transport Department about the vehicle involved in the violation so that they could recommend cancellation of license,” he added.

He said on an average per day 300 vehicle numbers were referred to Transport Department for cancellation of license for not wearing helmet. Road safety needs the coming together of various departments like Transport, PWD, Highways, Engineering and Health but the most important is participation of citizens and compliance, he pointed out.

“As policemen we are bound to protect the lives of citizens. Wearing helmet and seat belt could reduce fatalities by at least 50 % and hence we will enforce helmet rule more vigorously,” he added.